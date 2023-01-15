Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti, 943 9th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 6, 3, 0, 16
Davis Place, 803 8th St., Huntington, Jan. 6, 1, 2, 6
Grindstone Coffeeology, 816 8th St., Huntington, Jan. 4, 1, 0, 4
Hibachi Master, Huntington Mall #375, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
O’Charleys #373, 3060 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 1, 3
Logan’s Roadhouse #315, 850 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 1
Walmart Fuel #2244, 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Farley’s Hotdogs, 5965 US 60, Barboursville, Dec. 22, 2022, 0, 0, 0
7-Eleven, 6417 US 620 East, Barboursville, Dec. 29, 2022, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive In, 1226 South Main St., Milton, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive In (Large Concession), 2674 Prichard Road, Ona, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive In (Little Concession), Ona, Jan. 3, 0, 0, 0
Chick-Fil-A, 385 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville. Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
DogHaus, 6310 US 60, Barboursville. Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
Target (Starbucks), 2070 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
Teriyaki Madness, 6304 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 4, 0, 0, 0
Board and Brush, 3012 Champion Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Econo Lodge, 3325 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Encompass Health, 6900 Country Club Drive, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
McDonalds, 5178 Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
ParMar, 201 Bridge St., Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Penn Station, 5110 Midland Trail, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Prestera CSU, 216 Main St., Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Starbucks Coffee, 900 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Subway, 4766 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Texas Roadhouse, 3100 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Meat #2244, 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Produce #2244, 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Winston’s II, 3266 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Booktenders, 621 Central, Huntington, Jan. 5, 0, 0, 0
Davis Creek Elementary, 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Frios, 5340 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Kim’s Kids Childcare, 686 Musgrave Court, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Long John Silvers, 5644 US 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Martha Elementary, 3067 Elementary, Barboursville, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0
Prestera, 5600 US 60, Huntington, Jan. 6, 0, 0, 0