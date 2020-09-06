Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority foundation violations
Target (Starbucks), 2070 Thundering Herd Road, Barboursville, Aug. 18, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Little General Store, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 2
Godfathers Pizza, 2634 US Route 60, Ona, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 2
No violations found
Target (Retail Store), 2070 Thundering Herd Road, Barboursville, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living @ Cabell Midland (Meadows House), 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living @ Cabell Midland, 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s, 2634 US Route 60 East, Ona, Aug. 20, 0, 0, 0
Shaffer’s Drive-In, 1226 South Main Street, Milton, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Half Way Market, 1213 US Route 60 East, Milton, Aug. 24, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Aug. 28, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, Aug. 28, 0, 0, 0