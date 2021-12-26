Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
None found.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
None found.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Bob Evans #46, 606 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 6, 0, 0, 3
Calamity J Grill & Bar, 1555 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 6, 0, 0, 2
Tudors Biscuit World, 1411 Adams Ave., Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 1
Wal-Mart Supercenter #2244 (Meat/Seafood), 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 8, 0, 0, 1
Jack’s Sunoco, 1006 Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 8, 0, 0, 1
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, 833B 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 3
Tudors Biscuit World, 1202 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 13, 0, 0, 3
Billy Bobs Wonderland, 5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 3
Logan’s Roadhouse (Change of Ownership), 850 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 2
Family Dollar #2189, 850 West 14th St., Huntington, Dec. 17, 0, 0, 2
Convenience Plus, 719 31st St., Huntington, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 2
Huntington Mart, 1117 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Dec. 13, 0, 0, 1
Par Mar Store #125, 201 Bridge St., Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 1
The Office Club, 1001 8th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 1
The Club Inn Between, 212 20th St., Huntington, Dec. 13, 0, 0, 1
Clark’s Pump-n-Shop (Retail), 603 5th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 17, 0, 0, 1
Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Marshall Hall of Fame Café, 857 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 0
Paula Vega Cakes & Cupcakes, 308 9th St. , Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 0
Fruth Pharmacy, 125 7th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 0
Our Lady of Fatima, 545 Norway Ave., Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell #002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Wendy’s, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Waffle House, 3458 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Butter It Up, 809 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1135 3rd Ave., Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Charlie Graingers, 300 8th St. #A, Huntington, Dec. 7, 0, 0, 0
Walmart Supercenter #2244 (Produce), 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 8, 0, 0, 0
Blue Knights WV III Inc., 2018 8th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 0
Same Old Place #3, 1501R Washington Ave., Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 0
Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 0
Nichols Elementary, 3505 Erwin Road, Barboursville, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 0
IHOP #4503, 130 Mall Road, Barboursville, Dec. 15, 0, 0, 0
Cabell Midland High School Student Center, 2300 US Route 60 East, Ona, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Knight’s Castle Oven, 2300 US Route 60 East, Ona, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0
Cabell Midland High School, 2300 US Route 60 East, Ona, Dec. 16, 0, 0, 0