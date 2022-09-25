Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Gino’s Pizza of Walnut Hills, 144 Norway Ave., Huntington, Sept. 14, 1, 1, 16
McDonalds, 2106 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 15, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
No. 1 1 Kitchen, 4341 US 60 East No. 1 99, Huntington, Sept. 12, 0, 1, 2
Cracker Barrel, 3 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 14, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Krogers Bakery, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 3
Krogers Retail, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 3
Zip Zone Subway, 3096 16th St., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 2
Zip Zone/Marathon, 3096 16th St., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 2
Krogers Deli, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 1
Marco’s Pizza, 110 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 1
Margarita’s Bar & Grill, 1315 4th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 1
Central City Café, 529 West 14th St., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 1
Venetian Ballroom, Venetian Pub and Venetian Restaurant, 1742 Midland Trail US Route 60, Milton, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 1
Tri-State Fire School, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Christopher’s Eats, 5340 US 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 12, 0, 0, 0
Truckin Cheesy, 1501 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 12, 0, 0, 0
Betsy Broh House, 1625 6th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Dominos Pizza No. 1 1361, 525 20th St., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Dunkin Donuts, 1909 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Giovanni’s Pizza, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Lifehouse, 404 Washington Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Playmates Preschool, 418 Bridge St., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Recovery Point, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
The Woods, 1212 4th Ave, Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0
Cammack Center, 64 6th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Community of Grace U.M.C., 225 28th St., Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Jolly Pirate Donuts, 4526 US 60, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Sonic Drive-In, 3462 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
The Woodlands (Bistro), 1 Bradley Foster, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Woodlands (Community Kitchen), 1 Bradley Foster, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Woodlands (Wing 6), 1 Bradley Foster, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 0
Krish Gas, 1353 Madison Ave., Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0
McDonalds, 1445 Hal Greer, Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0
Save A Lot No. 1 111, 920 West 14th St., Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0
Tudors, 520 20th St., Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0
Burger King, 3210 Washington, Huntington, Sept. 16, 0, 0, 0