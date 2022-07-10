Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Adam’s Grocery & Carry Out (Deli), 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, July 1, 1, 2, 3
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Barboursville, 5350 Route 60 East, Huntington, June 27, 0, 1, 1
Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 1, 1
Dog Haus Biergarten, 6310 Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 1, 0
Taco Bell, 3335 US Route 60, Huntington, June 28, 0, 1, 0
CORE VIOLATIONS
Giovannis (Route 2), 5844 1/2 Ohio River Road, Huntington, July 1, 0, 0, 6
Monroe Group Home, 1319 Monroe Ave., Huntington, June 28, 0, 0, 5
Fruth — Westmoreland, 425 Camden Road, Huntington, June 30, 0, 0, 5
Aldi, 35 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, June 27, 0, 0, 3
Rocky Tops Pizza, 3478 Route 60, Barboursville, June 27, 0, 0, 3
Guyandotte Group Home, 209 Richmond St., Huntington, June 28, 0, 0, 2
Brotherhood Conference Center, 5306 Merritts Creek Road, Salt Rock, June 27, 0, 0, 1
Prestera Center, 5600 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 27, 0, 0, 1
Shenandoah Family Camp, 2200 Charlie Creek Road, Culloden, June 28, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
McDonalds (2), 5178 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 27, 0, 0, 0
The Mixing Bowl, 621 Slaughter St., Barboursville, June 28, 0, 0, 0
El Ranchito, 2010 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 29, 0, 0, 0
Giovannis of Huntington, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, June 29, 0, 0, 0
Krogers, 19 7th Ave. West, Huntington, June 30, 0, 0, 0
Adam’s Grocery, 6622 Ohio River Road, Lesage, July 1, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Transportation, 6370 Cox Landing Road, Lesage, July 1, 0, 0, 0
Clarks Pump & Shop #24, 6067 Ohio River Road, Huntington, July 1, 0, 0, 0
Hillbilly Hotdogs, 6951 Ohio River Road, Lesage, July 1, 0, 0, 0