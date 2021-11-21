Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
None
Priority foundation violations
None
Core violations
Krogers Deli-Bakery Store #782, 19 West 7th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 1
Cook Out, 416 25th St., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 1
Tower Foodfair, 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 1
Smokin Sam’s #5, 536 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 1
Rapid Fire Pizza, 900 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Downtown, 800 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
McDonald’s, 116 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz #427, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz #427 Deli, 432 18th St. West, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
Kroger Store, 19 West 7th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
The Stelli, 1112 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0
Cicada Books, 604 West 14th St., Huntington, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0
Sinners & Saints Bar, 6007 US Route 60 #300, Barboursville, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0
Axes In O’s, 6148 Childers Road, Barboursville, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0
Main Street on Central, 646 Central Ave., Barboursville, Nov. 4, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General #1693, 700 Central Ave., Barboursville, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 0
Joe Muggs, 120 Mall Road #120, Barboursville, Nov. 5, 0, 0, 0
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, 100 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 3560 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Dairy Queen, 6435 Route 60, Barboursville, Nov. 9, 0, 0, 0
Bob Evans Restaurant, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 0
Edible Arrangements, 16 Pullman Square, Huntington, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 0
Menards, 1 Menards Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 0
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road #735, Barboursville, Nov. 8, 0, 0, 0
AVI GC Services (Vending Machine), 4210 Terrace Ave., Huntington, Nov. 11, 0, 0, 0
AVI GC Services (Market C) Vending Machine, 4210 Terrace Ave., Huntington, Nov. 11, 0, 0, 0
TTA AVI (Vending Machine), 1299 4th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 11, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 21 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Nov. 12, 0, 0, 0
Tudors Biscuit World, 327 Summers Edition, Milton, Nov. 12, 0, 0, 0