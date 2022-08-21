Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Aug. 9, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Tobacco Barn Inc, 500 East Main St., Milton, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 2
Dairy Queen, 2660 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 1
Scratch’s Place, 249 25th St., Huntington, Aug. 8, 0, 0, 1
Camp Ona, 250 Church Camp Road, Ona, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 1
Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 1
Family Dollar No. 1448, 290 East Main St., Milton, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 1
Mountain Mama’s Kitchen, 201 Main St., Huntington, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Best Western, 3441 US 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 0
Little Ceasars Pizza (Mobile), 5809 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 0
Mimosa Manor, 1424 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens No. 19510, 1010 South Main St., Milton, Aug. 9, 0, 0, 0
Bahnhof, 745 7th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Community Service Organization, 724 10th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
CVS No. 10566, 278 East Main St., Milton, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Genesis Heritage Center, 101 13th St., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Go-Mart No. 55, 323 Summers Addition, Milton, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 0
Olive Street Market, 217 Olive St., Huntington, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 0
Sycamore Place, 1351 Charleston Ave., Huntington, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 0