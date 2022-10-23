Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Priority foundation violations
Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, Oct. 12, 0, 1, 5
Papa John’s No. 250, 6349 Route 60 East No. 1, Barboursville, Oct. 4, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Monte Alban, 6007 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 6, 0, 0, 2
China One, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 106, Barboursville, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 2
Culloden Elementary School, 2100 US 60, Culloden, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 1
Kiwanis Day Care Center, 71 Washington Ave., Huntington, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 1
GD Ritzy’s, 1335 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 1
Prestera, 432 6th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Joe Muggs, 120 Mall Road No. 120, Barboursville, Oct. 3, 0, 0, 0
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road No. 735, Barboursville, Oct. 3, 0, 0, 0
Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., Barboursville, Oct. 3, 0, 0, 0
American Legion Post No. 139, 1207 Main St., Milton, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 6, 870 East Main St. No. B, Milton, Oct. 4, 0, 0, 0
MU Early Education Steam Center, 1 John Marshall Drive No. 118 Corbly Hall, Huntington, Oct. 7, 0, 0, 0
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Mall, 3551 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrell Drive, Barboursville, Oct. 12, 0, 0, 0
CVS No. 4419, 505 20th St., Huntington, Oct. 13, 0, 0, 0
Family Dollar, 527 31st St., Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Gabe’s, 3110 US Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Jersey Mike’s, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 105, Barboursville, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Pam’s No. 10, 5340 US Route 60, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Pea Ridge Day Care No. 2, 6208 Rosalind Road, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Rio Grande No. 15, 2595 5th Ave., Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0
Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex, 26th Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington, Oct. 14, 0, 0, 0