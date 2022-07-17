Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Little General Store, 3496 US 60 East, Barboursville, July 5, 1, 0, 0
Priority foundation violations
Firehouse Subs, 1548 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 7, 0, 2, 0
Wild Horizons Academy, 722 31st St., Huntington, July 5, 0, 1, 1
Fuel Counter, 6007 US Route 60 No. 314, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 1, 1
Core violations
China Max, 370 Huntington Mall Road No. 370, Barboursville, July 5, 0, 0, 2
Sam’s Hotdogs, 2885 5th Ave., Huntington, July 5, 0, 0, 2
Sheetz No. 547 (Retail), 2251 Fifth Ave., Huntington, July 7, 0, 0, 2
Par Mar Store No. 37, 3211 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 8, 0, 0, 2
Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms Road, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Bavarian Nut Shack, 1 Civic Center Road, Huntington, July 1, 0, 0, 0
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop No. 5, 4408 Piedmont Road, Huntington, July 5, 0, 0, 0
Dollar General Store, 6310 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, July 5, 0, 0, 0
Walgreens, 6414 US 60 East, Barboursville, July 5, 0, 0, 0
1861 Public House, 650 Central Ave., Barboursville, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Camden Corner Market, 3002 Piedmont Road, Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Fins Café, 410 10th St., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Hardee’s, 1701 Washington Ave., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313, 2020 3rd Ave., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Jockey Club, 938 4th Ave. No. 1409, Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
KFC, 301 Washington Ave., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Little Ceasars, 2889 5th Ave., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, 311 9th St., Huntington, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Southern Exposure, 2 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 6, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz No. 547 (Deli), 2251 Fifth Ave., Huntington, July 7, 0, 0, 0
Axes In O’s, 6148 Childers Road, Barboursville, July 8, 0, 0, 0