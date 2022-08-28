Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
CORE VIOLATIONS
China Garden Buffet, 804 6th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 2
Guyandotte Elementary, 605 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Barboursville Comfort Inn, 249 Mall Road, Barboursville, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 0
Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Aug. 16, 0, 0, 0
Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd St., Huntington, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
Godfather’s Pizza, 2634 US 60, Ona, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
McDonald’s, 3333 US 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
Nichols Elementary, 3505 Erwin Road, Barboursville, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
Ona Elementary, 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, Aug. 17, 0, 0, 0
Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0
Highlawn Elementary, 2613 Collis Ave., Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0
Huntington East Middle School, 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0
Spring Hill Elementary, 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington, Aug. 18, 0, 0, 0
Central City Elementary, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0
Grace Christian, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0
Hite-Saunders Elementary, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0
Meadows Elementary, 1601 Washington Ave., Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0
Our Lady of Fatima School, 535 Norway Ave., Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0
Southside Elementary/Huntington Middle, 925 3rd St., Huntington, Aug. 19, 0, 0, 0