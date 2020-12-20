Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell County Schools employees Tim Shelton hands out “Grab-N-Go” student meal boxes on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Central City Plaza parking lot in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — School bus drivers will help deliver some very special packages from the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department on Wednesday.

Dec. 23, bus drivers will be distributing eight-day holiday meal packs at the usual summer food service sites.

These packs are in place of the daily breakfast and lunch packs the drivers will continue to deliver each weekday now through Dec. 22.

Each of the eight-day packs contains enough meals to feed a student breakfast and lunch each weekday from Dec. 23 through the end of the holiday break, which is Jan. 1.

“We are extremely proud of the meal packs our cafeteria staff have planned and thankful to the bus drivers for their support of this effort to feed Cabell’s children,” said Rhonda McCoy, director of food services, in a news release. “We know these are trying times for many and our team couldn’t be more pleased to offer these meals at no cost to our students or their families.”

Unless the district is designated as “orange” or “red” on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color code map Saturday, Jan. 2, students are scheduled to return to school Monday, Jan. 4 on the blended and virtual learning schedules currently in use.

If the district is designated as “orange” or “red” Jan. 2, an announcement regarding food distribution for the following week will be made at that time.

