HUNTINGTON — Elementary, middle and high school students across Cabell County recently participated in the Cabell County Social Studies Fair at the Cabell County Transportation Complex.

First-place winners will advance to the 2020 Regional Social Studies Fair on March 11 at the Mountain Health Arena & Convention Center.

Here are the first-place winners:

Anthropology

Individual: The Wright Brothers with the Wright Stuff, Gabriel Mills, Nichols Elementary School

Group: Stitches in Time, Noah Capper, James McCormick, Meadows Elementary School

Economics

Individual: Who Invented Robots, Ben Roberts, Guyandotte Elementary School

Geography

Group: Earthquakes: Let’s Shake Up Your Knowledge, Liam Shepherd, Rubin Michel, Highlawn Elementary School

Political Sciences

Individual: What is Impeachment?, Tabitha Smith, Nichols Elementary School

Psychology

Individual: The Psychological Effect of the Holocaust on Jews, Cooper Meadows, Nichols Elementary School

Sociology

Group: Why Hate?, Jolina Arbus, Haley Workman, Nichols Elementary School

State and Local History

Individual: The Creation of the Pepperoni Roll, Lyra Childers, Nichols Elementary School

Group: The Signature of College Football, Roman McGhee, Rocco McGhee, Village of Barboursville Elementary School

U.S. History

Individual: Impeachment: How it Works, Carolyn Stoner, Village of Barboursville Elementary School

Group: The 19th Amendment, Audrey Harbor, Jayden Jordan, Village of Barboursville Elementary School

Anthropology

Group: How do Sikhism and Christianity Relate?, Jaiseen Kaur, Madalyn Warden, Barboursville Middle School

Economics

Individual: How Has Currency Changed Over the Course of History?, Madeline Chapman, Barboursville Middle School

Group: How Does Amazon Affect Business?, Ava Rice, Ava Collins, Maddie Osburn, Barboursville Middle

Sociology

Individual: Girlstrong, Sophia Fry, Huntington East Middle School

State and Local History

Individual: Charles McGhee’s Contribution to WV History, Aneirin Jones, Huntington Middle School

U.S. History

Individual: The Salem Witch Trials, Juliet Bond, Milton Middle School

World History

Individual: The History of Chinese Fans, Sarah Talkington, Barboursville Middle School

Economics

Individual: The Economic Effects of the Walt Disney Company, Ann Blatt, St. Joseph Central Catholic

Geography

Groups: Evolution of Language, Perin Schray, Blaise Schray, Alyssa Mize, Huntington High

Political Sciences

Individual: Cyber Security, Katelyn Aluise, Huntington High

State and Local History

Individual: Battle of Blair Mountain, Luke Lovejoy, Huntington High

U.S. History

Individual: The “Write” Words: The Evolution of American Literature, Jaden Ellison, St. Joseph Central Catholic

Group: The Salem Witch Trials, Bethany Silkers, Kaleigh Vance, Breanna Lee, Huntington High

World History

Individual: How Has Medical Technology Improved?, Katy Grimes, St. Joseph Central Catholic

