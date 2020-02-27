HUNTINGTON — Elementary, middle and high school students across Cabell County recently participated in the Cabell County Social Studies Fair at the Cabell County Transportation Complex.
First-place winners will advance to the 2020 Regional Social Studies Fair on March 11 at the Mountain Health Arena & Convention Center.
Here are the first-place winners:
Anthropology
Individual: The Wright Brothers with the Wright Stuff, Gabriel Mills, Nichols Elementary School
Group: Stitches in Time, Noah Capper, James McCormick, Meadows Elementary School
Economics
Individual: Who Invented Robots, Ben Roberts, Guyandotte Elementary School
Geography
Group: Earthquakes: Let’s Shake Up Your Knowledge, Liam Shepherd, Rubin Michel, Highlawn Elementary School
Political Sciences
Individual: What is Impeachment?, Tabitha Smith, Nichols Elementary School
Psychology
Individual: The Psychological Effect of the Holocaust on Jews, Cooper Meadows, Nichols Elementary School
Sociology
Group: Why Hate?, Jolina Arbus, Haley Workman, Nichols Elementary School
State and Local History
Individual: The Creation of the Pepperoni Roll, Lyra Childers, Nichols Elementary School
Group: The Signature of College Football, Roman McGhee, Rocco McGhee, Village of Barboursville Elementary School
U.S. History
Individual: Impeachment: How it Works, Carolyn Stoner, Village of Barboursville Elementary School
Group: The 19th Amendment, Audrey Harbor, Jayden Jordan, Village of Barboursville Elementary School
Anthropology
Group: How do Sikhism and Christianity Relate?, Jaiseen Kaur, Madalyn Warden, Barboursville Middle School
Economics
Individual: How Has Currency Changed Over the Course of History?, Madeline Chapman, Barboursville Middle School
Group: How Does Amazon Affect Business?, Ava Rice, Ava Collins, Maddie Osburn, Barboursville Middle
Sociology
Individual: Girlstrong, Sophia Fry, Huntington East Middle School
State and Local History
Individual: Charles McGhee’s Contribution to WV History, Aneirin Jones, Huntington Middle School
U.S. History
Individual: The Salem Witch Trials, Juliet Bond, Milton Middle School
World History
Individual: The History of Chinese Fans, Sarah Talkington, Barboursville Middle School
Economics
Individual: The Economic Effects of the Walt Disney Company, Ann Blatt, St. Joseph Central Catholic
Geography
Groups: Evolution of Language, Perin Schray, Blaise Schray, Alyssa Mize, Huntington High
Political Sciences
Individual: Cyber Security, Katelyn Aluise, Huntington High
State and Local History
Individual: Battle of Blair Mountain, Luke Lovejoy, Huntington High
U.S. History
Individual: The “Write” Words: The Evolution of American Literature, Jaden Ellison, St. Joseph Central Catholic
Group: The Salem Witch Trials, Bethany Silkers, Kaleigh Vance, Breanna Lee, Huntington High
World History
Individual: How Has Medical Technology Improved?, Katy Grimes, St. Joseph Central Catholic