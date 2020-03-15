HUNTINGTON — Students from Huntington High School and Nichols Elementary School recently had their art pieces selected to be on exhibit at Tamarack near Beckley, West Virginia, for the annual Youth Art Exhibition.
March is Youth Art Month to celebrate and emphasize the importance of art education in schools and the field of visual arts.
Huntington High School: Nathan Allen, “Last Minute Pollination”; Emma Conway, “The Beauty of Nature”; Laney Gannon, “Eternal Youth”; Emily Gilkerson, “Lavender Collection”; Gabrilla Hill, “All Tech Out.”
Nichols Elementary School: Kile Minnix, “The Calm River.”
The exhibit will be at the Tamarack through Monday, March 30, in the Youth Art Gallery, which is in the Governor Hulett C. Smith theater lobby.