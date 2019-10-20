The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State was held June 9-15 at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill. This year, 349 young men participated in the weeklong program from throughout the state’s 55 counties.
Founded in 1936, the goal of the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State (ALMBS) is to educate and train West Virginia’s youth in understanding the democratic form of government.
The American Legion Boys State is a nationwide honors program developed to expose its participants to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. This summer leadership academy is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the “citizens” elected to the various activities.
Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
In order to attend ALMBS, “citizens” had to have completed their junior year in high school, be in the top of their class academically, demonstrated leadership ability, be recommended by their local high school and selected by their local American Legion Post.
The American Legion Auxiliary holds the American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State program at Davis & Elkins College for female juniors who are interested in a similar program; more information on ALARGS can be found at https://wvgirlsstate.org.
To find out more about The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State, visit http://wvboysstate.org or contact your local American Legion Post.