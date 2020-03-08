HUNTINGTON — Cabell County kindergarten through eighth grade students recently submitted entries for Cabell County Reading Council’s Creative Writing Contest, according to a news release.
Marshall University College of Education undergraduates in Mindy Allenger’s Reading in the Elementary Grades judged kindergarten through fifth grade, and Secondary Critical Reading, Writing and Thinking students judged sixth through eighth grade. Here is a list of winners.
Prose Kindergarten
First Place: Pierce Cory, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Laura Young).
Second Place: Kyleigh Zepp, Guyandotte Elementary School (teacher, Josie Krenzel).
Third Place: MacKenzie Barbera, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Rhonda Foster).
Honorable Mention: Joey Burkey, Guyandotte Elementary School (teacher, Josie Krenzel).
Poetry Kindergarten
First Place: Emma Bryant, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Rhonda Foster).
Second Place: Maggie Bissett, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Rhonda Foster).
Third Place: Nora Stephens, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Rhonda Foster).
Honorable Mention: Decker Ferguson, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Rhonda Foster).
Prose First Grade
First Place: Izabella Suwal, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Mrs. Brooks).
Second Place: Benjamin “Connor” Campbell, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Amy Roberts).
Third Place: Brogan Prouse, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Shauna Fields).
Honorable Mention: Charlotte Miller, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Mrs. Brooks).
Poetry First Grade
First Place: Benjamin “Connor” Campbell, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Amy Roberts).
Second Place: James “JT” Hall, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Amy Roberts).
Third Place: Avelyn Benedict, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Amy Roberts).
Honorable Mention: Holly Rathburn, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Amy Roberts).
Prose Second Grade
First Place: Jordan Jeter, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Angela Boggs).
Second Place: Sofie Emerick, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Kim McCormill).
Third Place: Emery Vass, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Angela Boggs).
Honorable Mention: Pippa Oxley, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Angela Boggs).
Poetry Second Grade
First Place: Xavier Cory, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Amy Reynolds).
Second Place: Abbie Kinser, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Angela Boggs).
Third Place: Gabriella Wolfe, Cox Landing Elementary (teacher, Kendy Adams).
Honorable Mention: Kamryn Linville, Cox Landing Elementary (teacher, Kendy Adams).
Prose Third Grade
First Place: Amelia Rollyson, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Kathy House).
Second Place: Sam Perry, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Kathy House).
Third Place: Abbey Denney, Meadows Elementary School (teacher, Kathy House).
Honorable Mention: Eden Cummings, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Karissa Smith).
Poetry Third Grade
First Place: Vera Davis, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Megan Muth).
Second Place: Myleigh McCormick, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Megan Muth).
Third Place: Bentley Chojnacki, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Karissa Smith).
Honorable Mention: Cameron Cera, Village of Barboursville Elementary (teacher, Susan Terry).
Prose Fourth Grade
First Place: Tommy Burriss, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Chasity Eaves).
Second Place: Jude Davis, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Beverly Hinchman).
Third Place: Addison McDearis, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Beverly Hinchman).
Honorable Mention: Christiana Hostetter, Meadows Elementary (teacher, Jessica Cole).
Poetry Fourth Grade
First Place: Madeline Oliashirazi, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Lauren Wood).
Second Place: Sydney Mooney, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Chasity Eaves).
Third Place: Emily McGuffin, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Beverly Hinchman).
Honorable Mention: Haylen Villars, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Chasity Eaves).
Prose Fifth Grade
First Place: Bryson Farley, Nichols Elementary School (teacher, Kelsi Miller).
Second Place: Jay Sparks, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Heather Jobst).
Third Place: Caleb Early, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Heather Jobst).
Honorable Mention: Liam Smith, Martha Elementary School (teacher, Heather Jobst).
Poetry Fifth Grade
First Place: Emily Peng, Highlawn Elementary School (teacher, Rebecca Hale).
Second Place: Tommy Quillette, Highlawn Elementary School (teacher, Rebecca Hale).
Third Place: Emily Goins, Nichols Elementary School (teacher, Kelsi Miller).
Honorable Mention: Elijah Jackson, Nichols Elementary School (teacher, Kelsi Miller).
Prose Sixth Grade
First Place: John Boylin, Huntington Middle School (teacher, Leann Haines).
Second Place: Rian Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Third Place: Ram Balasubramanian, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Honorable Mention: Maya Beatty, Huntington Middle School (teacher, Leann Haines).
Poetry Sixth Grade
First Place: Reed Little, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Cassie Miller).
Second Place: Peyton Gilbert, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Third Place: Peyton Perkins, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Honorable Mention: Torin Fisher, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Cassie Miller).
Prose Seventh Grade
First Place: Graycee Dailey, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Robin Christian).
Second Place: Kori Smith, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Third Place: Erica Egleton, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Honorable Mention: Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Poetry Seventh Grade
First Place: Riley Zornes, Barboursville Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Second Place: Isabella Blankenship, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Third Place: Axel Blom, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Honorable Mention: Dana Marlowe, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Prose Eighth Grade
First Place: Nye Jones, Huntington Middle School (teacher, Leann Haines).
Second Place: Emmalee Boggs, Milton Middle School (teacher, Lorren Jones).
Third Place: Olivia Bell, Milton Middle School (teacher, Lorren Jones).
Honorable Mention: Abby Sheppard, Milton Middle School (teacher, Lorren Jones).
Poetry Eighth Grade
First Place: Gabriel Molina, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School (teacher, Claudia Berlin).
Second Place: Kamryn McDowell, St. Joseph Catholic School (teacher, Stephanie Hill).
Third Place: Luke Adkins, Huntington Middle School (teacher, Molly Fisher).
Honorable Mention: Ty Sovine, Milton Middle School (teacher, Lorren Jones).
Four students have been selected to have their Prose entered in the West Virginia Young Writers Competition, which takes place in May: Jordan Jeter, Meadows Elementary School; Tommy Buriss, Martha Elementary School; John Boylin and Nye Jones, both of Huntington Middle School.
All winners will be awarded a medallion and a copy of the anthology containing the winning entries for poetry and prose.