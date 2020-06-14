HUNTINGTON — Cox Landing Elementary School music teacher Kayla Medlen has been selected as a 2021 Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist.
The contest, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, with support from Ford Motor Company Fund, recognizes current educators, kindergarten through college, public and private schools, who have made significant and lasting contributions in the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The semifinalists will be announced in September.
The eighth annual honoree will be selected from 10 finalists and flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards.