HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Foundation, in collaboration with Cabell County Math4Life, has planned a 5K “Pi Day” race on March 14 at Barboursville Park.

The funds raised will support scholarships for Cabell County students.

The race will start at Lake William (Shelter 8) and go toward the soccer fields. Participants will then turn around and finish back at Lake William.

Awards will be given to the top 3 overall male and female finishers. The top male and female finishers in each age group will also receive awards.

Register at https://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10929.

Pre-regristration, if postmarked/completed by Feb. 29, is $20. If postmarked March 1-10, cost is $23.14. Race day registration is $25.

Registration must be received by March 9 to guarantee a T-shirt.

For additional information, email CabellMath4Life@gmail.com.

