HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington, is committed to serving the community with quality programs and services.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (BCCSP) provides important screenings to under-insured individuals. A Family Planning Program also is available. These programs are free for those who qualify and are currently available by appointment only.
Those using the health department for such services are encouraged to stay up-to-date on vaccinations by offering those needed during their appointment.
Health department officials say it is very important to prioritize your health by conducting self breast exams and by getting the seasonal flu shot.
Below is a list of services offered (all require an appointment):
Immunizations
Child and adolescent
Adult and travel
Occupational
Influenza (seasonally)
Pregnancy Testing & Emergency Contraception Hepatitis & Immunity Testing Confidential NIH testing & Counseling Harm Reduction Program TB Skin Tests STD Testing, Treatment and Referral Family Planning
Birth control available (must meet income and insurance guidelines)
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smears and clinical breast exams
Referrals for mammograms
West Virginia residents only; must meet the income and insurance guidelines.
Tuberculosis
Diagnostic testing and treatment
For more information, visit https://cabellhealth.org/ or call 304-523-6483.