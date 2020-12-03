Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital wants to support healing for those who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one by offering its annual memorial service, An Evening of Memories, which will be hosted on Facebook Live this year.

“This special event is a time when families of loved ones who have passed can participate in a remembrance service and share the company of others who have lost loved ones,” said Tom Hastie, manager of pastoral care at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “It is a time of healing and joy as we celebrate loved ones and how they made a difference in our lives and the lives of others.”

Anyone who has lost a loved one over the past year is invited join the service of remembrance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at www.facebook.com/cabellhuntington. For more information, call 304-526-2695.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.