HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital wants to support healing for those who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one by offering its annual memorial service, An Evening of Memories, which will be hosted on Facebook Live this year.
“This special event is a time when families of loved ones who have passed can participate in a remembrance service and share the company of others who have lost loved ones,” said Tom Hastie, manager of pastoral care at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “It is a time of healing and joy as we celebrate loved ones and how they made a difference in our lives and the lives of others.”
Anyone who has lost a loved one over the past year is invited join the service of remembrance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at www.facebook.com/cabellhuntington. For more information, call 304-526-2695.