HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library will be presented the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
“We’re having a watch party for the ceremony at our downtown library and hope library fans from all over will join our staffers for the event,” said Library Director Judy Rule in a news release. “Everyone watching the virtual ceremony will have a chance to interact live in a You Tube chat.”
Viewers at home will be able to watch the virtual ceremony by using the #IMLSmedals hashtag and by tagging @IMLS_US.
A brochure prepared for the medal ceremony notes that the library’s location at the intersection of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky enables it to connect individuals in a number of communities with “services that help meet their personal, professional and educational needs.”
“We see ourselves as a Tri-State community, so we give free library cards to anyone in the area. Many other libraries are restricted to the taxpayers who pay for the library,” Rule said in the release. “We have a larger worldview.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, has congratulated the library on its national award.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cabell County Public Library continued to provide West Virginians with quality broadband access through hotspots that allowed those studying and working at home to keep up as schools, businesses, and healthcare went virtual,” said Manchin in the release. “Because of these innovative efforts, I nominated the Cabell County Public Library for this award, and I am thrilled they have been selected for their incredible service to their community.”
Karen Goff, West Virginia state librarian, said the Cabell County Public Library “has long set the gold standard for public library service in West Virginia.”
“Judy Rule and her staff are willing to experiment, innovate and sustain. They do this with confidence and then share the results with other libraries in the Western Counties region and across the state. I am delighted that the Cabell Library’s commitment to service is being recognized with this coveted medal,” Goff said in the release.
