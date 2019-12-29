Walter Donald Hayes III and Crystal Dawn Parsons

Shawn Tyler Dixon and Kelli Jordan Perry

Jonathon Tyler Shuff and Tessa Rena Fuller

Brian Elson Short and Bessie Marie Thornhill

Christopher Shane Smith and Amanda Renee McCallister

Kenneth Lee Eplion and Kayla Amelia Bleigh

Brandon Michael Adams and Madeline Zenia Gilson

Langston Gerard Deray Harvey and Shannon Dawn Midkiff

John Peter McComas and Jessica Marie Kirk

Christopher Sean Bills and Frances Christine Myers

Mark Allen Smith and Amee Nicole Hurst

Stephen Matthew Wagoner and Hope Deserae Aylsworth

Shane Ryan Medlen and Kayla Brooke Massie

William Christopher Romans and Amber Nicole Ison

Ronald Kevin Luther Jr. and Hannah Michaela Smith

Jeremy Allen Berry and Heather Ann Eckerle

Jeffry Allen Holley and Melissa Marie Workman

Jonathan Michael Aliff and Breanne Taylor Hall

Aaron Nicholas Wellman and Allison Celeste Greene

Aaron David Littman and Meredith Anne Harshbarger

Jordan Thomas Adams and Mallory Ann Norton

Joshua Dewayne Hawkins and Courtney Kreshell Patrick

John Charles Roe and Angela Nicole Taylor

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.