Steven Riley Hayton and Francesca Rosetta Craft
Gavin Gale Hammond and Savannah Leshae McCaffrey
Gary Wayne Garretson and Barbara Susann Pelfrey
Rodney Dale Bias and Jaycie Leigh Lanham
Robert Jacob Reynolds and Ashley Nicole Hoffman
James Lee Earl Jr. and Sarah Gwyn Bivins
Damien Paul Moore and Mahala Cheyenne Goosey
Colby Michael McCoy and Samantha Amber Fox
Jeffery Craig Clayton and Nina Ruth Forjone
Matthew Joseph Wiley and Rebekah Jo Watson
James Earl Slone and Collette Rachel Howard
David Ryan Miller and Marlee Gabriella Gilmore
Kalil Rashaan Franks and April Jessica Day
Noah Abraham Bates and Kimberly Dawn Crank
Brian Keith Hammock Jr. and Gina Marie Bays
Logan Kenley Bush and Leanna Elizabeth Dean
Amy Nicole Cobb and Rachel Elizabeth Shoaf
Dennis Artrip and Deborah Ann McLaughlin
Hector Manuel Valle Jr. and Stacey Ailene Read
James Michael Hager and Shirley Sue Jividen
James David Thompson and Jennifer Kayla Sturgeon
Timera Nicole Moore and Brandy Nicole Ekers
Paul Leslie Brunty II and Catherine Dawn Adkins
Michael Eugene Taylor II and Tequila Renee Sutphin
Dwight Eugene Edwards and Toni Renee Graley
Todd Nicholas Martin and Mikayla Christine Leib
Steven Christopher Hager and Tess Adrienne Bourgeois