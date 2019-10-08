HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Medical Society will hold its monthly dinner program on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Guyan Country Club.

The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Melanie Pollan, Ph.D., MT (ASCP).

The topic is “The Evolution of Cardiac Troponin: Guidelines and Clinical Utility.” The dinner is open to all CCMS members and their guests.

RSVP by email to Executive Director Elizabeth Jenkins, RN, at CabellCoMedicalSociety@gmail.com.

