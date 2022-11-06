The Cabell Midland High School Band, pictured during the Oct. 21 home game against Huntington High, earned three titles at the 11th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Oct. 29.
The Cabell Midland High School Band, pictured during the Oct. 21, 2022, home game against Huntington High, earned three titles at the 11th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
CHARLESTON — Forty-six bands from throughout the state competed in the 11th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field Saturday, Oct. 29, with Cabell Midland High School taking home three new titles.
Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award, the Old Gold Division Grand Champion and the 2022 Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series Championship trophy with a first-place finish in the overall standings. Band Director Tim James also won Best Dressed Director.
Paden City High School in Wetzel County won the Blue Division Grand Champion award.
Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
For the Governor’s Cup, bands performed in 12 local competitions, along with the Marching Band Invitational finals, and points were awarded at each competition. The winner was determined by the band that received the most points throughout the series.
This year’s event also included a drumline competition, with Philip Barbour High School in Barbour County winning first prize.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) also inducted two into the State Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame. Honorees include Gail Kennedy, former band director at Spring Hill Junior High School, South Charleston High School and Poca High School, and the late Thomas Eschbacher, former band director at Washington Junior High School and Parkersburg South High School. The inductees were selected from a list of nominations submitted to the WVDACH.
Some other local bands that competed included Capital High School, Nitro High School, St. Albans High School, Sissonville High School and South Charleston High School in Kanawha County; Chapmanville High School in Logan County; Hurricane High School and Poca High School in Putnam County; Lincoln County High School in Lincoln County; and Wayne High School in Wayne County.
More information about the State Marching Band Championship can be found by contacting Public Information Specialist Andrea Nelson at (304) 558-0220 or andrea.e.nelson@wv.gov.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
