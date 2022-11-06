The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Forty-six bands from throughout the state competed in the 11th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field Saturday, Oct. 29, with Cabell Midland High School taking home three new titles.

Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award, the Old Gold Division Grand Champion and the 2022 Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series Championship trophy with a first-place finish in the overall standings. Band Director Tim James also won Best Dressed Director.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you