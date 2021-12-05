The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Students perform during Cabell Midland Collegium Musicum’s 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner at Cabell Midland High School in this 2019 file photo. This year’s dinner takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, in the school cafeteria.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present the 28th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, in the school cafeteria.

The event began during the opening year of CMHS.

“This undertaking would not be possible without the support of parents and the choir boosters as well as business sponsors and the support of the administration of CMHS,” Harkless said.

Members of the class met over the summer to work on the script. This year’s story involves two royal families, a lost friend, an outsider or two and other surprises along the way. There are games of conquest in an attempt to resolve a conflict with an interesting reward for the victor and, of course, a twist in the plot before the evening ends.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any Collegium Musicum member or parent. Advance tickets are recommended because the shows are often sold out. Masks are required.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show and dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner includes wassail, baked ham, green beans, potatoes, roll and tea/coffee.

Call the school office at 304-743-7400, ext. 7420, for more information.

This year’s cast includes:

LADIES LUCINDA and MELINDA: Josie Plumley and Madyson Kirtley

GUARDS: John Riffe, Samuel Ward-Gardner, Jayson Salmons and Shane Simmons

JESTER: Kate Sullivan

FOOL: Adyson Hensley

KING RODGERICK: Corbin Snyder

QUEEN SUZANNAH: Ellaina Hess

PRINCE BRODGERICK: R.J. Blankenship

KING WILFRED: Elijah Henry

QUEEN WINIFRED: Isabell Moye

PRINCESS COLETTE: Payton Cook

PRINCESS QUINN: Madeline Nutt

BARD: Gracie Davis

STEWARD: Karleigh Morrone

