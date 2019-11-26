ONA — Preparations are underway for a holiday tradition’s return to Cabell Midland High School.
Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present the 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner in the school cafeteria Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14.
Harkless said the event began during the opening year of CMHS and is a valued tradition in the school and community. He said members of the class met throughout the summer to work on the script.
This year’s story, “The King’s Vacation!?”, involves an absent king, an interloper and other surprises along the way. Only the servants and the jester know the real story.
Harkless said the play is sure to be fun for all ages.
“This undertaking would not be possible without the support of parents and choir boosters, as well as business sponsors and the support of the administration of CMHS,” Harkless added.
Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased from any Collegium Musicum member or parent. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both days, with the show and dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
Harkless encouraged the purchase of advance tickets as the show is often sold out.
For more information, call the school office at 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.