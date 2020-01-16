ONA — Cabell Midland Show Choir presents its annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Theatre this weekend at the school along U.S. 60 in Ona.

Students of Rhythm in Red and The Scarlettes show choirs will perform throughout dinner, then Rhythm in Red will debut its 2020 competition show, “Apocalypse.”

Performance dates, times and menus are: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 (chicken and dumplings); 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (pork loin); and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 (spaghetti).

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased in advance from any Rhythm in Red member, or by emailing director Phillip Bailey at phillip.bailey@k12.wv.us, and mailing payment to Cabell Midland High School c/o Show Choir.

Walk-ins also are welcome, tickets can be purchased at the door.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.