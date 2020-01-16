ONA — Cabell Midland Show Choir presents its annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Theatre this weekend at the school along U.S. 60 in Ona.
Students of Rhythm in Red and The Scarlettes show choirs will perform throughout dinner, then Rhythm in Red will debut its 2020 competition show, “Apocalypse.”
Performance dates, times and menus are: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 (chicken and dumplings); 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (pork loin); and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 (spaghetti).
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased in advance from any Rhythm in Red member, or by emailing director Phillip Bailey at phillip.bailey@k12.wv.us, and mailing payment to Cabell Midland High School c/o Show Choir.
Walk-ins also are welcome, tickets can be purchased at the door.