ONA — Alyssa Collins, of Cabell Midland High School, has been awarded a College Board Opportunity Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 for her efforts practicing for the SAT, the first to be awarded in Cabell County.
The College Board Opportunity Scholarships program is currently open to class of 2021 students in the United States, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. Opportunity Scholarships are open to all students regardless of family income status. The College Board created a new $5 million per year scholarship program, which began with the Class of 2020. The College Board Opportunity Scholarship Program supports students by guiding them through the college planning process.
Collins is a member of Cabell Midland High School Class of 2021 and is looking forward to graduating in May and furthering her education.