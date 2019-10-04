HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Oct. 5, Cabell County residents will join advocates across the world as they participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event that aims to raise awareness and money to advance care, support and research programs.
Participants will gather on the Plaza at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena for registration at 8 a.m., followed by a brief ceremony at 10 a.m., kicked off with a performance by Cabell Midland’s Show Choir, Rhythm in Red.
The 1.25 mile walk will begin shortly after led by skateboarding group, PUSH to End Alzheimer's.
Registration for the Walk is free; however, every walker is encouraged to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.