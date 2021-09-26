Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source FOR FREE September 27 – October 3.


Cabell County teens attending the YLA Leadership Summit this summer were Hamzeh Al-Qawasini, left, Brooklynne Hanshaw, Karley Clarke, Kiesha Conley and Brooke Hayden Carey of Wayne County.

 Submitted photo

Teens from West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia attended the YLA Leadership Summit at the Horseshoe Leadership Center in Tucker County, West Virginia, from June 20-26.

The one-week residential camp includes leadership-building activities such as high and low ropes challenge course; mock legislative, judicial and United Nations sessions; service project planning and implementation; youth officer training; Design Thinking workshops; outdoor adventures; and public speaking opportunities.

Teens from every community and state are welcome. Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association’s purpose is to prepare today’s teens to be civic leaders in their schools and communities. To get involved, call 304-675-5899.

Prevention Empowerment Partnership, United Way of River Cities, sponsored the local teens. Attending from Cabell County were Hamzeh Al-Qawasini, Brooklynne Hanshaw, Karley Clarke, Kiesha Conley and Brooke Hayden Carey from Wayne County.

