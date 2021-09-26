Teens from West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia attended the YLA Leadership Summit at the Horseshoe Leadership Center in Tucker County, West Virginia, from June 20-26.
The one-week residential camp includes leadership-building activities such as high and low ropes challenge course; mock legislative, judicial and United Nations sessions; service project planning and implementation; youth officer training; Design Thinking workshops; outdoor adventures; and public speaking opportunities.
Teens from every community and state are welcome. Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association’s purpose is to prepare today’s teens to be civic leaders in their schools and communities. To get involved, call 304-675-5899.
Prevention Empowerment Partnership, United Way of River Cities, sponsored the local teens. Attending from Cabell County were Hamzeh Al-Qawasini, Brooklynne Hanshaw, Karley Clarke, Kiesha Conley and Brooke Hayden Carey from Wayne County.
