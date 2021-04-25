HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Reading Council recently announced the winners of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest.
The Creative Writing Contest was open to all Cabell County students Kindergarten through 12th grade and has been an annual event for the past 25 years.
The writing contest consisted of two categories, poetry and prose. Students were allowed one submission for each category and this year over 140 original compositions were received.
Each winner will be given a certificate, a personalized medallion, and a copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology. Following is a list of winners:
Kindergarten Prose
First Place — Charlie Gue, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Rhonda Foster
Second Place — Lily Gue, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Rhonda Foster
Third Place — Luella Heck, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Rhonda Foster
Kindergarten Poetry
First Place — Luella Heck, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Rhonda Foster
First Grade Prose
First Place — R. Hufford, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Mary Lopez
Second Place — Emilee Hendricks, Martha Elementary School
Teacher: Shauna Fields
Third Place — Alice Flora, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Mary Lopez
Second Grade Prose
First Place — Kennadi Smith, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Teacher: Amy Reynolds
Second Place — Grace Otunuga, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Teacher: Amy Reynolds
Third Place — Carrin Robinson, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Angela Boggs
Second Grade Poetry
First Place — Skylar Withrow, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Angela Boggs
Second Place — Dakota Muhammad, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Angela Boggs
Third Place — Corrin Robinson, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Angela Boggs
Third Grade Prose
First Place — Gracelynn Perdue, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Robin Blankenship
Second Place — Cully Smith, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Kathy House
Third Place — Alice Hatfield, Meadows Elementary School
Teacher: Kathy House
Fourth Grade Prose
First Place — Mayci Murphy, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Penny Johnston
Second Place — Jeremiah Nelson, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Penny Johnston
Third Place — Jacob Conley, Highlawn Elementary School
Teacher: Penny Johnston
Fifth Grade Prose
First Place — Sunee Mastrangelo, Nichols Elementary School
Teacher: Angie Kinder
Second Place — Owen Adkins, Martha Elementary School
Teacher: Chasity Evans
Third Place — Cooper Meadows, Nichols Elementary School
Teacher: Angie Kinder
Fifth Grade Poetry
First Place — Raiden Green, Martha Elementary School
Teacher: Chasity Eaves
Second Place — Cassidy Kiripolsky, Nichols Elementary School
Teacher: Angie Kinder
Third Place — Hunter Deskins, Martha Elementary School
Teacher: Heather Jobst
Sixth Grade Prose
First Place — Kaili Anderson, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Second Place — Marley Weir, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Seventh Grade Prose
First Place — Alex Taylor, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Second Place — Maya Beatty, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Eighth Grade Prose
First Place — Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Second Place — Anna Butcher, Huntington Middle School
Teacher: Leann Haines
Ninth Grade Prose
First Place — Madison Lawson, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Tenth Grade Prose
First Place — Bradi Smith, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Eleventh Grade Prose
First Place — Carter Matthews, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Second Place — Mahki Jackson, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Twelfth Grade Prose
First Place — Rachael Bare, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Second Place — Logan Brumfield, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Third Place — Erica Thomas, Huntington High School
Teacher: Marissa Dillon
Winners from the county level contest are submitted to the state level Young Writers Contest. This year, Huntington Middle School student Claire Johnson won second place at the state level for her prose entry, “Zombies.”
All state winners will be recognized during a virtual celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7.
For more information about Cabell County Reading Council events, including the Creative Writing Contest, email Anna Holst at aholst@k12.wv.us.