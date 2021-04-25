The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Reading Council recently announced the winners of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest.

The Creative Writing Contest was open to all Cabell County students Kindergarten through 12th grade and has been an annual event for the past 25 years.

The writing contest consisted of two categories, poetry and prose. Students were allowed one submission for each category and this year over 140 original compositions were received.

Each winner will be given a certificate, a personalized medallion, and a copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology. Following is a list of winners:

Kindergarten Prose

First Place — Charlie Gue, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Rhonda Foster

Second Place — Lily Gue, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Rhonda Foster

Third Place — Luella Heck, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Rhonda Foster

Kindergarten Poetry

First Place — Luella Heck, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Rhonda Foster

First Grade Prose

First Place — R. Hufford, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Mary Lopez

Second Place — Emilee Hendricks, Martha Elementary School

Teacher: Shauna Fields

Third Place — Alice Flora, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Mary Lopez

Second Grade Prose

First Place — Kennadi Smith, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Teacher: Amy Reynolds

Second Place — Grace Otunuga, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Teacher: Amy Reynolds

Third Place — Carrin Robinson, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Angela Boggs

Second Grade Poetry

First Place — Skylar Withrow, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Angela Boggs

Second Place — Dakota Muhammad, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Angela Boggs

Third Place — Corrin Robinson, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Angela Boggs

Third Grade Prose

First Place — Gracelynn Perdue, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Robin Blankenship

Second Place — Cully Smith, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Kathy House

Third Place — Alice Hatfield, Meadows Elementary School

Teacher: Kathy House

Fourth Grade Prose

First Place — Mayci Murphy, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Penny Johnston

Second Place — Jeremiah Nelson, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Penny Johnston

Third Place — Jacob Conley, Highlawn Elementary School

Teacher: Penny Johnston

Fifth Grade Prose

First Place — Sunee Mastrangelo, Nichols Elementary School

Teacher: Angie Kinder

Second Place — Owen Adkins, Martha Elementary School

Teacher: Chasity Evans

Third Place — Cooper Meadows, Nichols Elementary School

Teacher: Angie Kinder

Fifth Grade Poetry

First Place — Raiden Green, Martha Elementary School

Teacher: Chasity Eaves

Second Place — Cassidy Kiripolsky, Nichols Elementary School

Teacher: Angie Kinder

Third Place — Hunter Deskins, Martha Elementary School

Teacher: Heather Jobst

Sixth Grade Prose

First Place — Kaili Anderson, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Second Place — Marley Weir, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Seventh Grade Prose

First Place — Alex Taylor, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Second Place — Maya Beatty, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Eighth Grade Prose

First Place — Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Second Place — Anna Butcher, Huntington Middle School

Teacher: Leann Haines

Ninth Grade Prose

First Place — Madison Lawson, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Tenth Grade Prose

First Place — Bradi Smith, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Eleventh Grade Prose

First Place — Carter Matthews, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Second Place — Mahki Jackson, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Twelfth Grade Prose

First Place — Rachael Bare, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Second Place — Logan Brumfield, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Third Place — Erica Thomas, Huntington High School

Teacher: Marissa Dillon

Winners from the county level contest are submitted to the state level Young Writers Contest. This year, Huntington Middle School student Claire Johnson won second place at the state level for her prose entry, “Zombies.”

All state winners will be recognized during a virtual celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7.

For more information about Cabell County Reading Council events, including the Creative Writing Contest, email Anna Holst at aholst@k12.wv.us.

