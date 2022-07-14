HUNTINGTON — In “The Godfather: Part III,” there is a scene where Al Pacino famously laments, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
In 2018, Huntington restaurant owner Clint Artrip might have said the same thing. Artrip had sold his chain, Fat Patty’s, to ARC group for $12.3 million. However, Artrip couldn’t resist the opportunity to open another restaurant when the location of 1555 3rd Ave. became available.
Huntington residents know the address as the original home of Calamity Cafe and Black Sheep Burrito & Brews. For his new business, Artrip paid tribute to the Calamity Cafe, a Tex-Mex joint that operated from 1992 until 2005.
The new venture, Calamity J Grill & Bar, opened Sept. 28, 2019. With its pop-art murals, outdoor dining and location near Marshall University, Calamity J has become a popular night spot.
“When I sold Fat Patty’s, I thought I was retired, but I just couldn’t do it. By the time summer rolled around, I was buying this place,” Artrip said. “I used to come here with the whole clan back when it was the Calamity Cafe. I had two of the Cafe’s original cooks working for me back when I was at Fat Patty’s, and they thought it would be kind of neat to have the name back.
“We contacted the original owners of the Calamity Cafe because we didn’t want to step on any toes, and worked things out. We chose Calamity J as our name as a homage to the past, but we wanted to be just a little different.
“We have a little Southwest spin on American food,” Artrip said. “We try to have something for everyone. We have an amazing selection of salads. Because I’m famous for Fat Patty’s, of course we had to have great burgers. I think we have the best burgers in town now, and I mean it. We also have some great sandwiches that my kitchen guys have come up with. We also have steaks. Our Planet Earth salad with its berries, oranges and candied pecans is amazing. You can put chicken or steak on it.”
Burger options include the Wild Bill Burger ($9.29) with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onion, barbecue sauce and a sriracha aioli. There’s also a Reuben Sandwich ($8.99), a Chicken Philly ($8.99) and the Clodhopper Meatball Sandwich ($8.29). Every day there are half-price appetizers from 5 until 11 p.m., including Psychedelic Nachos ($9.29), Jalapeno Poppers ($6.69) and Boneless Wings ($8.49).
“When we bought this place, we knew we wanted to use the upstairs area,” Artrip said. “We worked on it, and we now have a wraparound balcony area with awnings where you can eat outside, and you’ve got a great view of campus. We have a whole different feel upstairs. We originally opened it up as a wine bar, but they wanted the food from downstairs.
“We have a huge extension of wine. We have 16 wines on the wine queue. We are known for our margaritas. I think our Diablo Margarita is fantastic. We also sell pitchers of sangrias and mimosas.”
Calamity J is located at 1555 3rd Ave. in Huntington, across the street from Marshall University’s Smith Hall. It is open from 11 a.m. until midnight seven days a week. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For carry-out orders or more information, call 304-529-8100. For a full menu, visit https://calamitygrill.com and https://www.facebook.com/calamityjgrillandbar/.