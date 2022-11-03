HUNTINGTON — Whether it is improving the West Virginia economy by advancing the coal industry or moving to create new non-coal industries going forward, innovation, inventions and new ideas are going to create more opportunities in the Mountain State.
Much in the spirit of famous West Virginians like Homer Hickam — who went from growing up in McDowell County, West Virginia, to becoming a NASA engineer who worked on the Space Shuttle program — the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington is about encouraging innovation and the development of new inventions and technologies, while training young people for the future.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute not only facilitates the learning of skills such as welding and machining, but it also promotes the inventors among us, whether it be an amateur inventor with a great idea or those who have been making new inventions and technologies for years.
A byproduct of all of that is a free event hosted by Robert C. Byrd Institute called the West Virginia Makes Festival, which will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center located at 1 John Marshall Drive in Huntington.
At the West Virginia Makes Festival, “artists, crafters, designers, engineers, hobbyists, inventors, manufacturers, performers, students, tinkerers and other type of makers” are asked to enter the festival and showcase their wares while competing for $5,000 in prize money. All who show up at the free event can look over the products and even buy many of the items while meeting and networking with fellow creatives.
Mike Friel is the director of Communications for the Robert C. Byrd Institute, which is located at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
“The Robert C. Byrd Institute was founded about 32 years ago, and our mission is to assist manufacturers and inventors and other creative types by helping them to bring their creations to life,” said Friel. “We do that by providing access to advanced forms of technology, such as 3D printing and so on, and we provide the engineering and manufacturing expertise that is required to help folks innovate.
“We assist people in all steps of the process, from taking an idea that they have that might be scribbled on a piece of paper or sketched out on a napkin, and help them to bring it to life,” continues Friel. “We can help them with the design aspect and the engineering of their idea, to figure out the materials that will be needed to manufacture it, and then connect them to potential markets and investors. We also refer folks to either the Marshall University Technology Transfer Office or directly to patent attorneys who can help to get their unique idea patented. So we really wear a lot of hats when it comes to helping people develop their ideas and bring them to market.”
The primary focus of the Robert C. Byrd Institute is on the state of West Virginia, but they also have projects going in 23 other states as they operate nationwide. Their offices and facilities, however, are in Huntington and in Charleston, ready to assist the imaginative and entrepreneurial folks among us.
The focus of the Robert C. Byrd Institute, however, is to not only help facilitate new inventions that will change industries forever, but to also promote the needed skills that manufacturers require when it comes to hiring employees.
“We also do a lot in the area of workforce development,” said Friel. “In addition to different types of customized training, such as in robotics and 3D printing and more, we also have career skills programs. We offer welding and machining training, and our students can not only earn industry-recognized certifications and credentials, they can also earn an associate’s in applied sciences degree. A lot of people think that there is not a lot of things made and manufactured in the U.S. anymore, and yet we cannot turn out welders and machinists fast enough in this region. The overwhelming majority of our students get jobs before they graduate.”
As for the West Virginia Makes Festival, it will be a day to not only check out new inventions, but also to appreciate all aspects of ingenuity and creativity, which includes the arts and music and more.
“At a festival like ours, you will see people who are making art and crafts and things that enrich people’s lives that may not be some kind of technological revolution,” said Friel. “You will see people like that, and then you will also meet folks like the person who invented a fiber-optics switching system and another person who invented a remote system for monitoring medical patients. And you will see and meet makers of all different ages, too. So we really want to celebrate inventors and creatives of all types and honor those people who come up with ideas that can enrich and change our lives.”
