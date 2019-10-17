HUNTINGTON — Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate its centennial anniversary Sunday, Oct. 20.
In October 1919, a group of Christian men and women met with Jones Moore, an assistant to the Rev. A.D. Lewis, former pastor of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, for the purpose of organizing a new church. From the work of that group, Calvary Baptist Church was organized.
Throughout the church’s 100-year history, Calvary has had eight different pastors, which the congregation says is a “powerful testimony both to its stability and its soundness.” The current pastor is the Rev. Dr. Franklin Murphy Sr. Former pastors have included the Rev. Vincent S. Smith and the Rev. Dr. L.R. Walker.
The church is located at 915 8th Ave. in Huntington.