ASHLAND — The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Camera Club will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive, Russell).
This month's presenter is photographer Larry Bell. The OLBH Camera Club meets monthly and is free, open to all and designed for photography buffs who want to pick up tips, offer their own expertise and to provide constructive critique of others' work.
Registration is not required. For more information concerning OLBH, visit BonSecours.com.