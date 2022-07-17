HUNTINGTON — The Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave., Huntington, celebrated its seventh year of summer camps June 13-17 and July 6-10 with art projects, music and dance.
The students designed, built, painted and prepared the stage for the performance of the Grimm Brothers fairy tale “Rumpelstiltskin.”
Under the guidance of Nancy Hazeldine, the students painted the town’s mill, built and painted the castle with the room where the straw was spun into gold and painted the deep, dark forest where Rumpelstiltskin lived. Performance and staging theater director was Allison Himes with music director Bethany Himes. At the end of camp, the students performed the fairy tale for family and friends.
Students performing were Avah Heyliger, Gracie Lowe, Josie Carter, Isla Garrett and Mitchell Garrett.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.