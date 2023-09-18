"We are thrilled to offer these two special women-focused events," said Matt Baker, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort, in a press release. "We believe the outdoors and wellness go hand in hand, and these events will empower women to prioritize both."
Baker said the Becoming an Outdoor Woman event, conducted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, is for women who want to learn new skills and gain confidence in the outdoors. The weekend workshops are designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing and other outdoor related activities. Workshops are held in a non-competitive atmosphere with patience, encouragement and support from instructors, staff and participants.
Participants can choose from over 20 different classes pertaining to the outdoors, including bow fishing, foraging and wilderness. The workshop format will consist of two, two-hour long sessions on Friday and Saturday afternoon, with Saturday and Sunday morning hosting four-hour intensive classes.
There is a $175 registration fee, this includes six meals and materials and equipment needed for class. Logging is not included.Each participant enrolled in a fishing or hunting course must demonstrate that they have the appropriate West Virginia license prior to being confirmed. Space is limited to the first 75 participants to submit completed registration forms. Participants must be at least 18 years of age. Additional information and the registration form areavailable online.
The Wellness Weekend for Women is designed to help women prioritize their health and wellness. Participants will learn about nutrition, fitness and stress management. Sessions will focus on intentional living and eating, menopause, the importance of movement and strength training. Attendees will leave with actionable tips and ideas for how to move forward into a more vibrant, healthy lifestyle.
All sessions are hosted by Brenda Workman and Caroline Simmons. Workman is a professional speaker and licensed Food for Life instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. She has been eating a plant-based diet for over three years. Simmons is the owner of Curves in Wytheville, Virginia, an exercise pro and a nutrition specialist. Both speakers will be sharing their health transformation stories.
A single ticket is $145, there are discounts for purchasing multiple tickets. Registration includes two meals and a snack on Saturday; it does not include overnight accommodations.
