DAVIS, W.Va. — Women have a chance to connect with the outdoors and learn about wellness alongside other women this fall at the Canaan Valley Resort.

The Resort is hosting two upcoming events for women: Becoming an Outdoor Woman (Sept. 22-24) and Wellness Weekend for Women (Sept. 29-30). These events are designed to empower women to explore the great outdoors and prioritize their personal health.

