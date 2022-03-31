ASHLAND — Buddy Guy is a living legend in the blues world, a guitarist and singer who may be the last in the genre to say they grew up working a sharecropper’s farm in Louisiana.
At 85 years of age, Guy is still around and playing and singing. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame, he has been given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and he has received a National Medal of the Arts and was chosen for the Kennedy Center Honors.
On Friday, April 1, the legendary artist will perform in Ashland at the Paramount Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show range from $30 to $75. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Opening for Guy at the Paramount will be blues artist Colin James. Hailing from Saskatchewan, Canada, James has 20 albums under his belt including his most recent recording, “Open Road.”
The Juno Awards are Canada’s top musical honor, and James has won seven of them over the years, as well as multiple Maple Blues Awards.
“We started touring with Buddy Guy back in Los Angeles about two or three weeks ago, and it has been so rewarding,” said James. “First of all, to be able to play in front of his audiences is such an honor for me. I first met Buddy in 1988 and I played with him back when he would come to Vancouver and I would open up for him. I met him again when I hosted an event called Blues ’91 in Montreal.
That show was an incredible meeting of Otis Rush, Albert King, Albert Collins, Pops Staples, Buddy Guy and others. I was the host, so I got to meet Buddy again and play with him. Then, over the last five or six years, I would run into him over and over again. I’ve played shows with him at the Montreal Jazz Festival and I’ve been to his club in Chicago a couple of times.”
Now, seeing the 85-year-old legend standing next to him onstage is almost surreal.
“This is just a dream come true,” said James.
“We did not know what to expect as far as his crew and his band and how we were going to be accepted, but right away everyone became super good friends and my crew and his crew are getting along great, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. He gets me up to play with him on most nights. Not on every night, but on most nights, and it is an honor. I do pinch myself, because when I was 16 years old I had a band called Hoodoo Man named after that Junior Wells and Buddy Guy album. Buddy was kind of a Bible of the blues for me, especially the way he played with Junior with that clean Fender Stratocaster sound on those records. And watching Buddy to this day work a crowd and how he talks to an audience; he’s still got it, man. He still knows how to move an audience, and it’s a trip.”
James’ albums, accolades and awards illustrate the talent he has and how universal blues music has become.
“It seems to me that blues music is always right around the corner from having a resurgence,” said James.
“Even during my time, I thought it was over in the early 1980s and then Stevie Ray Vaughan gave it a huge run. Then the swing thing happened in the late 1990s and all of a sudden there were these bands looking to play music by Louie Jordan and Louie Prima. So, you just never know. I think one thing that I’ve learned about this business is to never say never because you just never know what’s around the corner. Just keep doing what you are doing and keep your head down and if you’re lucky, it will come to you.”
For more information, go to colinjames.com.