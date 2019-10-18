HUNTINGTON — GRASP, Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing, will host a remembrance event for loved ones who died as a result of substance abuse.
The candlelight service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, on the steps of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave. in Huntington. In the event of inclement weather, the service will take place inside the church.
It is the second year for the event, said coordinator Rikki Abbott.
All are welcome to come light a candle in honor of a loved one, and are encouraged to bring a photograph, which will be returned after the ceremony.
The group also is collecting donations of coats for individuals in recovery.
GRASP meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Baptist. For more information about Tuesday's service or regular meetings, email Abbott at GRASPHuntington@yahoo.com.