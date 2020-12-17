HUNTINGTON — Candlenights, the annual holiday special presented by the McElroy family, takes a new format this year.
Typically a live event hosted in Huntington that sells out in mere minutes, Candlenights 2020 will be “a pre-taped extravaganza” featuring video segments from the podcasts “My Brother, My Brother and Me,” “Sawbones,” “Shmanners,” “Wonderful,” “Still Buffering” and “Neat!,” as well as appearances from special guests.
Usually set near the winter solstice, Candlenights is a made-up holiday that in some ways embodies what “MBMBaM” is truly about — finding your family, whoever they are, and loving them for who they are, Justin McElroy previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
All benefits from the show will be donated to Harmony House, which seeks to end homelessness in the Huntington area through permanent housing and supportive service programs.
The show will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets are offered as “pay what you want,” with a $6.25 minimum, and the show will be available through Jan. 4, 2021.
Details on the show and a link to tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/3mxGf0W.
Proceeds from the sale of a Candlenights 2020 poster, as well as Candlenights merchandise, also will be donated to Harmony House.