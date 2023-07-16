The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Misty Martin, mental health liaison, Huntington Police Department; Nick May, peer recovery support specialist, Marshall Health; Katy Maynard, TRAIN Grant program coordinator, Marshall Health; Jan Rader, director of Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, City of Huntington; Chancey Gee, Huntington Police officer; Courtney Ewing, registered nurse, Valley Health; Josh Miller, Huntington Police officer; Nate Crum, planning technician, City of Huntington.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — A collaborative team of health professionals from Marshall Health and employees with the City of Huntington have assembled hundreds of hygiene bags and care kits to distribute to individuals who are experiencing homelessness and/or suffering from substance use disorder, according to a news release from the city.

The first batch of hygiene bags and care kits, which include supplies to treat wounds as well as harm-reduction supplies, were delivered recently to the Huntington Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team for distribution through the team’s outreach efforts. Approximately 800 hygiene bags and care kits have been assembled thus far.

