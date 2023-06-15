The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

OLIVE HILL, Ky. — A little punch spill on their prom dress will be the least of their worries when cavers don formal wear to squeeze and shimmy through tiny passages this weekend at Carter Caves State Park.

And here’s a little tip: Buy your tux, don’t rent it, if you plan to participate in “The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 — Black Tie Saltpetre.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you