The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 — Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park’s caves.
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
Courtesy of Carter Caves State Resort Park
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 — Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park’s caves.
Courtesy of Carter Caves State Resort Park
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
Courtesy of Carter Caves State Resort Park
The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 -- Black Tie Saltpetre, set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, encourages spelunkers to dress up in thrifted formalwear for a strenuous expedition through some of the park's caves.
OLIVE HILL, Ky. — A little punch spill on their prom dress will be the least of their worries when cavers don formal wear to squeeze and shimmy through tiny passages this weekend at Carter Caves State Park.
And here’s a little tip: Buy your tux, don’t rent it, if you plan to participate in “The Carter Caves State Resort Park Wild Caving Adventure 2023 — Black Tie Saltpetre.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.