HUNTINGTON — The Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc. is accepting applications for a $1,000 annual scholarship to support outstanding students of the greater Huntington area who pursue higher education in history, education or other service fields.
High school seniors or college students may submit an application letter for the one-time award, along with academic records (GPA and ACT/SAT scores), community service information, acceptance into a college/university undergraduate or graduate program, an essay and two letters of recommendation/support.
Applications are requested no later than March 15 for the upcoming fall term. The awardee will be notified, and the scholarship will be presented at the foundation’s annual banquet on April 11. The annual fundraiser will feature a History Alive portrayal of Harriet Tubman, and will support the foundation’s goal of restoring and establishing southern West Virginia’s first Civil Rights History museum in the Memphis Tennessee Garrison home in the Fairfield West neighborhood of Huntington.
For more information on scholarship requirements or to order tickets to the banquet, call 304-690-2435, visit the “Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation, Inc.” Facebook page, or write Scholarship Chairman David Harris at Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation, Inc, P.O. Box 5483, Huntington, WV 25703-0483.
Established in 1986 to honor the “Father of Black History,” the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc. is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Douglass High School graduate and Huntingtonian who became a nationally acclaimed educator, scholar, author, publisher and founder of the Black History movement.