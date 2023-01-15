In his debut novel, “When The Center Held True,” author Corley Dennison skillfully uses the microcosm of a newly integrated high school football team to speak to the larger issues of race and morality in the 1960s. The message, however, is just as timely today.
Clay Spurgeon’s family, like many Appalachians, had moved from West Virginia to Ohio seeking a better life. When his father’s transfer in 1967 lands them in the town of Jeffery Courthouse, Virginia, Clay starts life in a new high school just as school segregation is ending. Under the state’s school choice law, two African American boys, Leroy Barry and Audie Lewis, transfer from the Black high school to the predominately white one because they hope it will give them more exposure to football scouts. Coach Suggs, an alcoholic and a racist, surprisingly welcomes them because he needs their prowess. For the rest of the team, it’s not that simple.
The following year, when the courts strike down the school choice law, full integration hits Clay’s high school. “Change will come,” Slim tells his son when Clay asks what it will mean. “And even though you are going to meet people with prejudices, that doesn’t mean you have to agree with them or be like them. Judge a person by their words and actions, not their skin. Okay?” The addition of more Black players creates more than just competition; it creates racial tension. The social justice lessons that Clay, now the team’s talented center and long snapper, learned from his father suddenly put Clay in the middle of that tension and force him to make tough decisions. It’s here that Clay’s center holds true.
The author’s talent for creating characters ensures that Coach Suggs isn’t a cartoon bigot, nor is Leroy Barry simply a beefy football player. Even his hero, Clay, isn’t perfect. All are complex humans, with both flaws and redeeming characteristics.
Dennison’s historical touches — President Kennedy’s election and assassination; the 1968 presidential election; the collapse of the Silver Bridge between West Virginia and Ohio — serve his story well, grounding the reader in the tense years of the late 1960s. The references to the music of the era as Clay takes a part-time job at the local radio station help to lighten that tension and create an air of nostalgia for readers of a certain age.
“When The Center Held True” will hold your attention and give you food for thought once you close its cover. It’s available locally at The Red Caboose, The Inner Geek, Booktenders, Cicada Books, Central City Cafe, and in Charleston at Taylor Books and Capitol Market.
Carter Taylor Seaton is a Huntington resident and published author.
