“When The Center Held True” by Corley Dennison.

In his debut novel, “When The Center Held True,” author Corley Dennison skillfully uses the microcosm of a newly integrated high school football team to speak to the larger issues of race and morality in the 1960s. The message, however, is just as timely today.

Clay Spurgeon’s family, like many Appalachians, had moved from West Virginia to Ohio seeking a better life. When his father’s transfer in 1967 lands them in the town of Jeffery Courthouse, Virginia, Clay starts life in a new high school just as school segregation is ending. Under the state’s school choice law, two African American boys, Leroy Barry and Audie Lewis, transfer from the Black high school to the predominately white one because they hope it will give them more exposure to football scouts. Coach Suggs, an alcoholic and a racist, surprisingly welcomes them because he needs their prowess. For the rest of the team, it’s not that simple.

Carter Taylor Seaton is a Huntington resident and published author.

