WHEELING, W.Va. — Catholic Charities West Virginia has announced the recipients of its 2020 Charity In Action Award.
The honorees are Danny Vance of Huntington, Margaret O’Neal of Charleston, Jim Hoffman of Huntington, and Elizabeth Hoffman of Huntington.
These individuals have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others, according to a news release from Catholic Charities West Virginia. They personify the organization’s mission: to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.
“It is with much appreciation and gratitude Catholic Charities celebrates our Charity In Action honorees. God calls us to be brave and to share His love unconditionally with all who cross our paths,” Beth Zarate, president and CEO of CCWVa, said in the release. “Our honorees embrace their gospel call to serve.”
The honorees are normally recognized at a Charity In Action Awards Luncheon in Charleston in autumn. However, that luncheon has been postponed this year due to the novel coronavirus.
Here is information about each recipient, courtesy of Catholic Charities:
Danny Vance, Huntington
Vance espouses the core values of “charity” at every instance. He gives freely of his time and talent.
“Danny can be seen at the front of the line when things are tough; or in the back of the line when its time for accolades or praise,” said Matthew Bowles, Esq. of Charleston.
A member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Danny serves as the chairman of its Finance Committee. His introductions, volunteerism, energy and commitment have increased Catholic Charities West Virginia’s footprint in Huntington and his home county of Cabell. His Charity In Action is statewide.
Margaret O’Neal, Charleston
O’Neal is president and CPO of the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston.
She works every day with partners across her region to reduce poverty and provide hope.
“Margaret has given back tremendously to our community and always has a positive attitude and smile on her face. I saw her in action during United Way’s Christmas Bureau bringing Christmas to underprivileged children to brighten up their holiday,” said Chris Signorelli, president, Security America.
Her Charity In Action has been demonstrated over and over. O’Neal passionately serves the most vulnerable populations in the Mountain State.
James and Elizabeth Hoffman, Huntington
The Hoffmans are gifts to humankind in West Virginia.
They try to live their lives according to what St. Peter Claver has stated: “We must speak to them with our hands before we try to speak to them with our lips.”
The Hoffmans’ fundamental goal is to use their resources to assist those less fortunate. They support projects that reinforce the proverb: “Give a man a fish; you have fed him for today. Teach a man to fish; and you have fed him for a lifetime.”
“Every volunteer who walks in the doors of Catholic Charities increases our impact and makes lives better,” said Zarate. “The Hoffmans are certainly a testament to that, and to charity in action.”