The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Severe Weather Appalachia

A truck is washed away by floodwaters in the Troublesome Creek near Main Street, in Hindman, Ky., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Amanda Rossmann/Courier Journal via AP)

 Amanda Rossmann

WHEELING, W.Va. — Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 in one weekend special collection to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August.

The Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said in a news release that $369,557 was collected at Masses on Aug. 13-14 throughout the state, and an additional $695 was given directly to Catholic Charities West Virginia. This support goes directly to the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities as well as their partner agencies in both states.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you