WHEELING, W.Va. — Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 in one weekend special collection to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August.
The Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said in a news release that $369,557 was collected at Masses on Aug. 13-14 throughout the state, and an additional $695 was given directly to Catholic Charities West Virginia. This support goes directly to the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities as well as their partner agencies in both states.
“They have shown the spirit of St. Paul's words: ‘Bear one another's burdens and so you will fulfill the law of Christ’ (Galatians 6:2), the law being the Lord's command: ‘Love one another as I love you’ (John 15:12)," Brennan said.
Catholic Charities West Virginia and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington are providing long-term recovery efforts, assisting families long after other organizations have moved out. The role of Catholic Charities will last months and years as they help families and individuals in the rebuilding process to restore safe, secure and sanitary living conditions.
“Catholic Charities is grateful to generous West Virginians who have supported flood relief for our struggling families in West Virginia and our neighbors in Kentucky,” said Beth Zarate, Catholic Charities West Virginia president and chief executive officer.
“Families face immense emotional stress as they watch water destroy their homes and can’t imagine their future. Immediately they lose food, medications, memories …” she said. “It is a long road back.
“Flooding is overwhelming; every home is an individual story and has its own history. We work to keep families stable, sometimes years, as they literally put their lives back together. At Catholic Charities it is a privilege to be in the position to help others, it is a reality that only comes from the many, many West Virginians who live their gospel call to love their neighbor,” she said.
With a strong WV VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) and Catholic Charities USA, CCWVa will be working with more than 60 families in the state who have major damage to their homes, Zarate noted.
According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, between May 6 and Aug. 15 there were 858 reports of flood damage in eight counties of the state (Cabell, Mingo, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, Jackson, Doddridge and Kanawha).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.