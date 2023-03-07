HUNTINGTON — A yoga class Monday evening featured a unique cool-down period — one that welcomed cats to the studio.
EveryBODY Fitness partnered with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter to help raise awareness for International Rescue Cat Day, which is celebrated every year on March 2, during its first “Cats on Mats” yoga class Monday.
The class, led by Marianne Kalinoski, had one half devoted to yoga and the remainder of time allotted for playing with cats. The cost of the session was donation based.
The combination class and adoption event gave participants the opportunity to interact with the cats outside of the shelter, allowing potential pet parents to see how the cats might behave in a home setting.
According to the National Institute for Health, interacting with animals can decrease cortisol, a stress-producing hormone, and lower blood pressure. Studies have also found that spending time with animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost a person’s mood.
