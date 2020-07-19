ELKINS, W.Va. — Katie Beth Caudill, of Huntington, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Davis & Elkins College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day.
Caudill, a graduate of Spring Valley High School, was selected from a group of the 46 highest-achieving high school seniors accepted to attend D&E this fall.
Caudill is the daughter of Laura and Brandon Clark, of Huntington. At Spring Valley High School, she was a member of the volleyball team, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Beta Club, SOAR Club and student government. Prior to her senior year, Caudill attended American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State at D&E and was elected governor by her peers. At D&E, Caudill plans to major in criminology.
Students vying for the scholarships submitted essays and participated in interviews with a panel made up of a Davis & Elkins alumnus or alumna, a current student and a faculty member.
To be eligible to compete, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Students were also required to submit a list of outstanding leadership honors or awards they have received and describe three skills that have strengthened them as a leader. The essay of no more than 500 words consisted of a personal statement outlining the students’ interests, life experiences, goals and commitment to leadership.
For additional information, call 304-637-1230 or visit www.dewv.edu/future-students.