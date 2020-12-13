Essential reporting in volatile times.

NEW YORK — CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is working on a memoir about her experiences as a Chinese American.

One Signal Publishers, a Simon & Schuster imprint, announced Thursday that Jiang’s “Other” would come out in Spring 2022.

“In rural West Virginia where I grew up, most residents had never laid eyes on Chinese people until they saw my parents and me,” Jiang, 37, said in a statement. “In China where I was born, I’m the foreign relative who married a White guy. In various newsrooms where I have worked, no one looked like me. And in the Trump White House, I stood out as the only Chinese American reporter regularly interacting with the president.”

Jiang has been a White House reporter since 2018 and has clashed several times with President Donald Trump, who once called her “so obnoxious” as she attempted to ask a question about North Korea and told her to “Please sit down” after she pressed him about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was facing sexual assault allegations.

