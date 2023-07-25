A trio of young wizards — Seth Stover, left, dressed as Harry Potter; Neil Wilkinson, dressed as Ron Weasley; and Leslee Coffman, dressed as Hermione Granger — attempt to find what was lost in the “Dive into the Black Lake” challenge during the Kanawha library’s Tri-Wizard Tournament in February.
Harry Potter, the titular character of the seven-book series by J.K. Rowling, turns 43 on July 31. Here is a list of local events to celebrate this famous, fictional wizard’s birthday.
July 24-29 is Harry Potter Week at the West Huntington Branch of the Cabell County Public Library. There is a scavenger hunt on Monday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Participants in a golden snitch hunt Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. must find all 10 golden snitches hidden throughout the library to win a prize. Wand making 101 is Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m. The Harry Potter craftstravaganza is Thursday, July 27 at 3:30 p.m., and there will be party bags available Friday, July 28 after noon.
Broadway Books in Ashland is hosting a Magical Mischief Birthday Party on Monday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. There will be wand-making workshops, potion brewing classes, Butterbeer to sip on and more. Tickets are $50 and can be purchasedonline.
The Cinema at Camp Landing in Ashland is showing “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" for free at multiple times during the day on July 31.
The Barboursville Amphitheater is showing “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
